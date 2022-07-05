New monument honoring Navy Seabees unveiled at Mountain Home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A monument honoring the Seabees, the Navy Construction Battalion, was unveiled Monday at Mountain Home.

Seabees are responsible for building and maintaining Navy infrastructure – from bridges to bunkers – in the U.S. and abroad.

There is also a Seabee monument at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.

