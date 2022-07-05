ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

How to celebrate July 4 with loved ones in Mesa and Peoria

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for something to do to celebrate the 4th, there's plenty to do around town and FOX 10's...

www.fox10phoenix.com

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mici Italian is now open in Gilbert

Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado has opened its first Arizona location, bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food outside Colorado for the first time. Mici’s new restaurant is located in the Gilbert, Arizona community at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295.
GILBERT, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Point 22 Tavern Makes Progress Towards Late 2022 Opening

Coming soon to Mesa is a new neighborhood kitchen and bar called Point 22 Tavern. The restaurant is under construction at 9248 E. Cadence Parkway at the incoming Arrival at Cadence commercial center. Progress is being made on Point 22 Tavern, which just applied for its liquor license, in addition...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Metro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a brand new Italian joint called it quits and a few spaces underwent an evolution of sorts.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley firefighters called to over a dozen fires overnight

PHOENIX — Firefighters in at least five Valley cities responded to more than a dozen fires starting in the evening of Fourth of July and leading into the morning, authorities said. The cause of most of the fires are under investigation, although the Phoenix Police Department said in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Firework shoots into Gilbert family's bedroom

GILBERT, AZ — One Gilbert family is in search of peace after a firework shot through their bedroom wall. Brittany Meyer and her family celebrated the 4th of July by going to Gilbert Regional Park to watch the East Valley sky light up with fireworks and drones. As the...
GILBERT, AZ
truewestmagazine.com

The 1886 Martin Family Massacre

Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.
WICKENBURG, AZ
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fireworks to blame for three fires within 12 hours in Glendale

The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
GLENDALE, AZ
chandleraz.gov

City of Chandler launches Chandler Flex — on-demand ride share service

CHANDLER, Ariz – On July 12, the City of Chandler will launch Chandler Flex, a new on-demand, shared transportation service. A minivan picks you up and takes you where you want to go in a limited service area within Chandler. It is a shared ride service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off along the way.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chain Opens Newest Location

A local chain is opening a new restaurant.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to eating healthy, skipping the preservatives, and ditching the trans and processed fat that has a way of sneaking up into food, one of the best options to choose from is a raw fish restaurant. Sushi took the United States by storm years ago, and now it’s possible to find multiple sushi restaurants in just about any city in the country. And now, right on the sushi craze’s ankles, comes poke. This Hawaiian version of raw fish is served traditionally in a bowl, instead of a wrap. With the obvious similarities, one metro Phoenix restaurant decided to combine the two, and is now in the process of launching its fourth Valley restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Peoria offering a 'sensory room' for those overwhelmed by Fourth of July festivities

The "All American Festival" at the Peoria Sports Complex on July 4 will have music, water slides and of course, fireworks. But 4th of July activities can be a little overwhelming for some so the city of Peoria will have a sensory room. It will have kits people can check out, including everything from noise-canceling headphones to weighted blankets. There will also be plush chairs and activities to make sure people can stay calm during the celebration.
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

