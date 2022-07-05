ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy taco shop celebrates first anniversary

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Taco 7 has celebrated its one-year anniversary. Located on 4th Street in downtown Troy, Street Taco 7 opened during...

wnyt.com

WNYT

Tours offer ‘taste’ of Troy, Albany restaurants

Taste of Troy interactive historic food tours are back with improvements for this season. Taste of Troy offers a sample of downtown Troy and Albany. The owners have been giving tours for the past six years. There are two main tours. The Historic Downtown Albany tour, which is Friday afternoon....
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Woodstock Restaurant Reopens and it Looks Amazing

Those of us that have been around the Hudson Valley for a while, especially the Ulster County area, remember the Little Bear Restaurant in Woodstock. I remember going to the Little Bear for the first time in the 1980s. My friend Keith took me there and made me try the cold sesame noodles. They were delicious, as was the rest of the meal.
WOODSTOCK, NY
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tacos#4th Street#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Troy Taco Shop#Mexican
iheart.com

Popular Saratoga Springs Bar is Back Open Following Shutdown

After being shut down for weeks, a popular bar in Saratoga Springs is once again welcoming customers. Over the weekend, Gaffney's reopened after paying a $70-thousand fine to the State Liquor Authority. The Caroline Street establishment was closed in May following orders that were issued by both city officials and the liquor authority. As part of its reopening agreement, the business must follow certain guidelines including a two a-m closing time, no live music or DJ's will be allowed, and an ID scanner must be used for patrons after 9:30 pm.
NEWS10 ABC

Young man in Troy goes the extra mile to volunteer at food pantry

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every Friday, you can find Christopher Conway and his mother Cindy volunteering in Troy at the Mount Ida Food Pantry. For some, volunteering is a chore, but for Christopher, it’s the day of the week he looks forward to the most. Christopher started volunteering at the food pantry last year. The […]
TROY, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Popular Country Duo Announces Upstate NY Concert

We have a great summer of shows ahead, and fall keeps getting sweeter by the day. I think the best way to put it is this: it is a great year to be a Country fan in Upstate New York. We are simply getting spoiled this year with great shows in the Capital Region and throughout the Empire State this summer. And luck for us, that trend continues into the fall.
MUSIC
94.3 Lite FM

Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saratogian

CDTA announces return of summer service programs

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Capital District Transportation Authority will once again offer a variety of summer service programs to travelers in the Capital Region including the return of the popular Navigator Summer Fun Pass, the Saratoga Summer Visitors Trolley and service to Grafton Lakes State Park. “We’re thrilled to...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Ruined Someone’s July 4th Fireworks Display…

This was not one of my brightest moments. And for the record, this does not tie in with yesterday's article. No, I did not take revenge!. I haven't had the greatest luck with fireworks over the years. One year when I was really young, a cousin was setting off fireworks for a family BBQ, and some sparks wizzed by my head, singing my hair. I looked like I had some weird fade on the right side of my head. That experience made me terrified of fire works for a few years. I remember my first trip to Disney World and watching the fireworks at Ebcot. My parents thought I was going to love it. Instead, I wanted to take cover because I was afraid of getting singed again. Later in life, once I got over that fear, we were lighting off some fireworks when the stand fell and pointed right at us. We all got out of the way before anything could fire in our direction, but it was still scary nonetheless. Needless to say, I don't have a great track record with fireworks. I think one of my dimmest moments; however, happened a couple years ago where I ruined one family's fireworks display altogether.
ALBANY, NY
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Cancel SPAC Show Due To Unforeseen Circumstances

Dead & Company will not perform as planned tonight, July 6th, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, NY. The Grateful Dead offshoot announced just after 3 p.m. ET that the show was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Later in the afternoon, John Mayer posted that his father suffered a “medical emergency” and that is why he cannot play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs. The vocalist/guitarist noted that “he is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive TV Star Spotted Hanging Out in Hudson Valley Bar

There's been another celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. This comedic actor is reportedly seen there quite often. The Hudson Valley region has been earning the nickname of "The New Hollywood" to people who work in the film industry. It sounds crazy to those of us who live here but it is true by many accounts. Film and television production has been rampant in the area and that means some big-name celebrities are experiencing the local scene.
HUDSON, NY
iheart.com

Thousands to Gather in Albany For Largest 4th Celebration in Capital Region

Thousands of people will be gathering in Albany Monday for the largest July 4th celebration in the Capital Region. The event is happening at the Empire State Plaza from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm. In addition to a massive fireworks show, there will be food trucks and also a performance...
schenectadymetroplex.com

New Splash Pad Opens in Schenectady

A new splash pad opened at Wallingford Park, at the corner of Congress Street and Fifth Avenue, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. The project was a collaborative effort by the City of Schenectady, The Schenectady Foundation, and the Capital Region Land Bank (administered by Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority). The Mont Pleasant Neighborhood Assocation was awarded the funding through The Schenectady Foundation’s Thriving Neighborhood Challenge program.

