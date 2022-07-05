Troy taco shop celebrates first anniversary

This was not one of my brightest moments. And for the record, this does not tie in with yesterday's article. No, I did not take revenge!. I haven't had the greatest luck with fireworks over the years. One year when I was really young, a cousin was setting off fireworks for a family BBQ, and some sparks wizzed by my head, singing my hair. I looked like I had some weird fade on the right side of my head. That experience made me terrified of fire works for a few years. I remember my first trip to Disney World and watching the fireworks at Ebcot. My parents thought I was going to love it. Instead, I wanted to take cover because I was afraid of getting singed again. Later in life, once I got over that fear, we were lighting off some fireworks when the stand fell and pointed right at us. We all got out of the way before anything could fire in our direction, but it was still scary nonetheless. Needless to say, I don't have a great track record with fireworks. I think one of my dimmest moments; however, happened a couple years ago where I ruined one family's fireworks display altogether.

