Salt Lake City, UT

Excessive heat and severe storms forecast this Fourth of July

By Deseret Digital Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The focus across the U.S. on this Independence Day will be on barbecues, celebrating and being outdoors. However, a word of caution: There is dangerous heat across much of the midsection of the country, which can be deadly if not taken seriously. Nearly 30 million people...

ABC4

Building heat with pockets of moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a great and safe fourth of July! We’re coming off a Holiday Weekend with a high fire danger for most of the state. Even though the Red Flag Warnings have gone away, the fire risk has not. With mostly dry and somewhat breezy conditions […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Where are the most expensive homes in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Utah using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,720,995 which is 200% higher than the state average of $574,570.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

True or False: Are these unusual places actually in Utah?

This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. The U.S. has an almost endless array of unusual and weird places that often make people question "why?" From places like the Enchanted Highway in North Dakota (where scrap metal is created into giant sculptures) to places like the Museum of Bad Art in Boston (self-explanatory).
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How does the 4th of July impact Utah’s air quality?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “And the rocket’s bad air…”. While fireworks are a beautiful sight, they really aren’t the best idea for Utah right now. With continuing air quality issues, drought and heightened wildfire risk, fireworks are truly a triple threat. That’s why this...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Rural Utah is doing just fine

Utah’s economy is booming, drawing even more businesses to the promised land. But what happens to the residents of lesser-populated towns when developers want to expand near recreation hubs like our world-class ski resorts and vibrant national parks?. Well, we asked them. “Eureka city is constantly approached by developers...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Toni Koraza

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Where to get the best ice cream in Utah

KUTV — As the weather heats up, there's no better way to cool off than with an ice cream cone!. The Ice Cream Foodie, Shay, joined Fresh Living to share her top picks for where to get great ice cream in Utah. Shay is a mom of 4 and...
UTAH STATE
kiowacountypress.net

User fees coming to some Utah recreation sites in 2023

(The Center Square) - Visitors to some Utah campgrounds may see some new fees next year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The fee increases are part of plan by the Bureau to pay for the maintenance of services and improve the outdoor experiences, according to a news release.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hi there, I'm a monster

I have a new spider roommate that I’ve decided to let stay. This is a bit of a development for me, though, since I’ve never been too keen on spiders, primarily because they’re spiders. They’re those strange land-lobsters that fall from the shower curtains, or appear behind a shelf; those horrid hairy hands that hole up in the bathroom sink to greet you in the groggy morning. “Hi there! I’m a monster!” they yell with delight. “Gahh! You sure are!” I yell back without it.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

3 people killed in separate Utah crashes over 4th of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th of July weekend was a deadly one on Utah's roads as at least three people died in separate crashes across the state. About 6:41 a.m. on Saturday troopers say a Ford Ranger that was traveling on state route 189 in Wasatch County near Deer Creek State Park left the roadway for an unknown reason.

