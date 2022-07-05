These Dog Breeds May Be Popular In American Households, But They Have Never Won The World's Greatest Dog Show

The first ever Westminster Dog Show was held in New York City in 1877. Since then, the annual competition has earned the title of "world's greatest dog show" and attracts over 20 million dog-loving viewers each year.

But, you might be shocked to learn that some of Americans' most cherished dog breeds have actually never won the Westminster Dog Show.

Labrador Retrievers

Labrador Retrievers have been the most popular dog in America for over thirty years. Nonetheless, these outgoing and energetic dogs have never claimed the title of "Best in Show" or even best in their group.

Perhaps their appearance does not "wow" the judges enough, or their playful personality is "too distracting." Nonetheless, this breed often receives loads of cheers at Madison Square Garden each year.

Dachshunds

Despite their compact size, these teeny-tiny hound dogs are known for their bravery and courage. But, that has not been enough to earn the breed Best in Show. Instead, dachshunds have Best of Group a total of eleven times.

So, what's stopping them from stealing the title of "top dog?" Walter Jones, the vice president of the Dachshund Club of America, believes it's their size.

"I think one of the reasons some breeds do not make it to the end is because they just are not the glamour breeds who are so flashy. Dachshunds compete against many larger breeds in the hound group that are simply more impressive," Jones said.

otsphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

French Bulldogs

French bulldogs are the fourth most popular dog breed in the United States and even made their debut at Westminster back in 1897. Still, the breed has only won once– and it was only for Best of Group in 2010.

Apparently, their easygoing nature has not yet been enough to impress the judges.

Shih Tzus

Shih Tzus have a rich history as being pets of royalty during the Tang Dynasty and Ming Dynasty over one thousand years ago. Nonetheless, these pampered pups have not yet claimed the big crown.

Instead, they have won Best of Group a total of five times since 1969. And while Shih Tzus have come close to winning Best in Show, they are often beaten out by the Pekingese and Toy Poodle.

Chihuahuas

Do big things come in tiny packages? Chihuahuas suggest they do. These little dogs often have personalities that pack a punch. But, they have not yet won over the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Since making their Westminster debut in 1904, the pop culture icon breed has only once won Best of Group.

More Breeds That Have "Missed The Mark"

Golden Retrievers, another American household favorite, have only won Best of Group once back in 2006– never taking the title of Best in Show. Rottweilers, Great Danes, Miniature Schnauzers, Australian Shepherds, and Dalmatians have also yet to steal the crown.

Instead, the Wire Fox Terrier has been the most accomplished Westminster breed– taking home the title of Best in Show thirty-four times. Scottish terriers and English springer spaniels have been the judges' next favorites.

Do you think the Westminster judges are doing these breeds justice? Who really deserves "top dog?"

