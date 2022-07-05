ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sex offender enters plea in wife's murder at their Kan. home

 2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A registered sex offender entered a guilty plea to murder and sex crimes in connection with his wife's death in 2020. Just before his trial was to begin, Craig Johnston, 44, pleaded guilty last week to...

JC Post

Police ask for help to ID Kansas sword attack suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a random sword attack and asking the public to help identify a suspect. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. The victim in...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man sentenced for cocaine, heroin conspiracy

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to a total of 295 months in prison for drug trafficking crimes, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita on one count each for conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug involved premises; two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police promote Kansas officer in fatal swatting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations. He added that the killing didn’t disqualify Rapp for promotion since he wasn’t disciplined.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man dead, another hospitalized after head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 11a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. According to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by a 32-year-old man was eastbound at 7600 west MacArthur Road. The Chevy struck a westbound 2012 Ford F-150 driven by a 27-year-old man head-on.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas family injured after hit by car in Kentucky

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Louisville, Kentucky Metro police are investigating after a family from Reno County was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. Nickerson High basketball player Ava Jones, her parents Amy and Trey and another juvenile were struck. Ava is in serious but stable condition, the parents are in critical condition and the other family member was treated for minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
JC Post

Kansas daycare license suspended after owner arrested

MCPHERSON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Health has suspended the license of the Daycare in McPherson following an arrest of the daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4300 block of south Rock Road in rural Sedgwick County, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman deceased from...
Kansas man dies after head-on pickup, semi crash

HARPER COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Frontier driven by Jimmy Anderson, 58, Wichita, was traveling northeast on Kansas 2 just south of NE 140 Road. The pickup crossed the center line...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
