A new report suggests that The Pokémon Company has printed over 9 billion cards in the last 12 months to deal with a card shortage. As per Polygon, the data provided by Pokémon states that the company produced more than 9 billion cards in the space of a year. According to the site, it is “double the rate of the year prior,” pointing out that only 3.7 billion cards were made during the same timeline. The report also suggests that more than a quarter of all Pokémon cards printed were produced in the last two years alone.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO