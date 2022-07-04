Robert Crimo, Highland Park parade shooting person of interest, taken into police custody

Robert "Bobby" Crimo, 22, is taken into custody as a person of interest in the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting.

A man wanted in connection to the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade outside Chicago was taken into custody Monday night.

Police announced Monday evening that Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 22 — who was named as the prime person of interest in the shooting that killed six and wounded dozens more — was taken into custody in Lake Forest, IL following a short police pursuit.

Crimo is taken into custody hours after the deadly rampage.

Aspiring rapper Robert Crimo was taken into custody after the parade shooting.

A North Chicago police officer spotted a vehicle on US 41 matching the description of the one Crimo was believed to be driving and attempted to pull him over.

Crimo instead pumped the gas and fled in a 2010 silver Honda Fit. A brief chase followed before Crimo came to a stop and surrendered without incident, Highland Police Chief Lou Jogmen said at a press briefing.

Footage of the arrest shows Crimo’s car stopped at an intersection with dozens of police vehicles behind. He exits the vehicle with his hands up and lays face-down on the roadway at the instruction of police. Officers then swarm him with their guns out and cuff him.

Crimo was being taken to the Highland Park Police Department and no charges had been filed as of Monday evening.

Police launched a massive manhunt for Crimo who was believed to be armed and dangerous hours after a gunman rained bullets onto unsuspecting parade-goers from a rooftop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

The shooter opened fire on the crowd below with a high-powered rifle, killing six and injuring 24 others, minutes after an Independence Day parade began at 10 a.m.

A video grab of law enforcement capturing Bobby Crimo.

Eyewitness footage showed a frantic scene as attendees — some of them bloodied — ran for their lives as the sound of rapid gunfire exploded. Many were running with young children in their arms and ducked for cover behind cars or ran into nearby businesses.

Law enforcement warned residents to stay out of the area while the shooter remained on the loose Monday afternoon.

“STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the Lake County Sheriff’s office tweeted as the carnage unfolded.