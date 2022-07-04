ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, CA

Evacuation orders lifted for fire burning near Bangor

By Chloe Curtis, Kevin Curran, Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Calif. UPDATE 8:15 A.M. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Jandar Fire burning in the area of...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain vegetation fire in Oroville late Tuesday night

OROVILLE, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out in Oroville just before midnight on Tuesday. CAL FIRE crews knocked down the fire at about half an acre around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday. A tent was seen right next to the flames and nearby trees caught fire. Oroville police, the CHP and...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews stop forward spread of fire behind Food Maxx in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. 3:58 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte County is reporting that the Maxx Fire is approximately 3/4 of an acre in size and that crews are making good progress mopping up hot spots. The forward progress of a vegetation fire behind Food Maxx in Oroville has been stopped,...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jan-Dar Fire reaches full containment at 30 acres

BANGOR, Calif. UPDATE 8:35 A.M. - The Jan-Dar Fire has reached full containment at 30 acres, according to CAL FIRE. The fire broke out on Monday and forced evacuations near Bangor. All evacuations have been lifted. CAL FIRE has not reported that any structures were damaged or destroyed. The fire...
BANGOR, CA
Bangor, CA
Butte County, CA
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
kubaradio.com

3 Yuba City Residential Structure Fires Caused by Legal Fireworks

(Yuba City, CA) – Although marketed as ‘safe and sane,” legal fireworks are still dangerous as evidenced by the fact that Yuba City’s Fire Chief confirms that 3 house fires on the night of July 4th – that displaced a total of 13 residents – were caused by ‘safe and sane fireworks.” He goes on to tell The Appeal-Democrat one of the house fires “was in the area of Coy Court and 2 were near Railroad Avenue.”
YUBA CITY, CA
#Fire Burning#Cal Fire#Butte
actionnewsnow.com

Water deliveries to begin for dry well users in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More wells are running dry in Butte County as we enter into the heat of summer. The Butte County Office of Emergency Service (OES) is going to start delivering clean water to people whose wells are running dry, just like for some people living in Forest Ranch.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP narrows down vehicle in deadly Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. - The CHP has narrowed down what vehicle was involved in a deadly hit-and-run early Tuesday morning. The CHP said it is either a 2005-2007 Ford Super Duty or Ford Excursion. The vehicle will be missing the right front headlight and possibly have damage to the hood, right front fender and the right portion of the front bumper, according to the CHP.
OROVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear attack? No, just a bare sighting as man is rescued at Tamaroo Bar

First responders had an unexpected outcome during a rescue in a remote area near Tamaroo Bar in the Auburn State Recreation Area (SRA) on Tuesday afternoon. Auburn SRA Superintendent Mike Howard confirmed a report of a bear attack was received after hikers observed a man on the El Dorado County side of the river screaming for help and that he had been attacked by a bear. Auburn Police Lt. Tucker Huey confirmed to the Auburn Journal a call received at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday and was transferred to California State Parks.
AUBURN, CA
kubaradio.com

Pedestrian Death on Oroville Freeway Ramp Under Investigation

(Oroville, CA) – CHP-Oroville is investigating a pedestrian death, predawn yesterday morning on the Garden Drive offramp from northbound 70. Calls regarding a vehicle/pedestrian collision began coming in around 4:00 a.m. A spokesperson tells Action News responding officers found the dead pedestrian – no details have been released as...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in shooting of man riding ATV in Oroville arraigned on 2 shootings

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arraigned in connection to two shootings in the Oroville area, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 36-year-old Jason Kraft was arraigned on two counts of assault with a semi-automatic handgun, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and a count of causing great bodily injury with a firearm.
OROVILLE, CA

