ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

Dirty Shirley's: How The "Drink Of The Summer" Is Taking Over The Internet

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 2 days ago

Legend says that a bartender in the 1930s created the now-iconic childhood drink "Shirley Temple" for the kid actress herself.

And this year, the nostalgic mocktail has gone viral in a new, alcoholic fashion.

"Dirty Shirley's" are the latest craze after the New York Times called them the "drink of the summer." And, lucky for you, the drink is exceptionally simple to make.

All you need is some chilled Sprite, grenadine, maraschino cherries, and your vodka of choice.

First, fill a glass with ice before adding about two ounces of vodka. Then, pour in a splash of grenadine and about a cup of Sprite. Finally, you can garnish the summer-red drink with some sweet maraschino cherries.

And while this drink is delightful, it is not exactly a reinvention of the wheel. So, why is it taking off now? Perhaps people are simply reveling in the nostalgia and enjoying feeling like a kid again.

Whatever the reason, though, the internet is loving it.

On TikTok alone, the #dirtyshirley has over 11.6 million views, with tons of users sharing their Shirley Temple concoctions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pumF_0gUknyls00
TikTok; pictured above Courtney Shea makes a Dirty Shirley

The most liked video under this hashtag was created by Courtney Shea, a bartender whose heavy hand will not under-pour your drink's vodka.

@Join_Jules, another creator whose account is dedicated to cocktail making, shared an aesthetically pleasing Dirty Shirley recipe video that completely captures the feeling of summer.

"Is the Dirty Shirley the cocktail of the summer? You tell me," she asked the TikTok community.

Many people have also begun posting Dirty Shirley reviews at different restaurants and even sharing clips of themselves simply enjoying the drink with friends.

Plus, Barstool Chicks officially declared this cocktail to be "the hot girl drink of the summer." So, what more confirmation do we need?

If you have never tried this drink, be sure to order it during your next outing. Its sugary sweetness coupled with the refreshing fizz of Sprite will Shirley make your summer. Get it?

https://www.tiktok.com/@courtneyshae__/video/7011994554496830726

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Because She Gave Her Mom A Card On Father’s Day

She Knows A Girl Who Constantly Cheated On The Guy She’s About To Marry So She’s Thinking It’s Time To Give Him A Heads Up Before He Gets To The Altar

She Shared A Video Washing Her Kale In A Washing Machine And TikTok Has Questions

She’s Issuing A Warning On TikTok After She Got Veneers Done In Another Country And It Left Her Looking Like She Had Piano Keys In Her Mouth

She’s Worried About Her Boyfriend Spending $50 On A Friend While They Are Not Doing Great Financially

She’s Dating A Guy 10 Years Older Than Her That Her Mom Completely Hates And She’s Not Sure How To Clue Her Mom In That They’re Together

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leitesculinaria.com

Peach Iced Tea with Mint

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This refreshing peach iced tea with mint is made using fresh peaches and is sweetened with simple syrup. Perfect for enjoying through the hottest days of the year. Adapted from Belinda Smith-Sullivan |...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Snack That Was Inspired By An Iconic Rita Hayworth Character

So many dishes and drinks have become synonymous with their namesakes that it's easy to overlook how they got their names in the first place. Take, for example, the Cobb salad, which earned its moniker when Bob Cobb, who owned the Brown Derby restaurant in Hollywood, shared an inventive, late-night salad creation with his buddy Sid (via Institute of Culinary Education). Or, the Shirley Temple, which shares its name with the actress who, according to legend, while in the presence of adults enjoying cocktails, was served a special drink "so she could feel fancy" (via 7up.com). Another person responsible for inspiring a food's name is none other than legendary actress Rita Hayworth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shirley, NY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Melissa Gilbert Had a Bizarre Connection to Michael Landon That Had Nothing to Do With ‘Little House’

Though Melissa Gilbert spent years playing Michael Landon‘s daughter on Little House on the Prairie, they also share a link related to Lorne Greene, who played Landon’s father on TV’s Bonanza. But what was Greene’s connection to Gilbert? And what similarities did Greene’s relationship with Landon have with Landon’s bond with Gilbert?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Temple
Teressa P.

Juicy Watermelon Recipes

Summer is officially here and it’s watermelon season! I have so many wonderful melon memories. Watermelon is wonderful simply chilled and sliced, but there is so much more you can do with this magnificent melon.
GQMagazine

French 75

It's gin, citrus, sugar and champagne. You can't go wrong. Spring for an actual champagne, not the discount bin "sparkling wine" the grocery store is trying to unload. The bubbles make this drink. Finish off the champagne with dinner. Ingredients. 2. oz. Champagne. 1. oz. Gin (or Cognac for a...
DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Corn Salsa

Corn salsa is one of the most delicious recipes you can make this summer! Thanks to a rainbow of colorful peppers, grilled onion, and cilantro, it makes a tasty Fourth of July appetizer or side dish for any summer gathering. As one of our favorite corn recipes, it's great on any type of tacos, sprinkled over grilled fish, or simply scooped up with tortilla chips.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Pecan Pralines

An easy, tasty candy, these Southern Pecan Pralines are creamy, crunchy, sweet and amazingly delicious. Perfect for gatherings or gift giving!. Pecan pralines are a staple sweet treat around here and we make them all year long. You don't have to wait for the holidays to make this southern candy. I feel like pecan pralines are one of those things that you can't just go out and buy. You have to make them at home to enjoy them. Unless of course, you live near a sweet shop that sells them. They are so much easier to make than you might think and I break it all down for you in this recipe!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka#True Crime#Bartender#Internet#Food Drink#The New York Times#Tiktok
Parade

Demi Moore Soaks Up the Sun As She Announces New Swimwear Collection

Demi Moore, known for starring in movies like G.I. Jane and Ghost, is launching an exclusive collection of swimsuits perfect for hanging out in the summer sun. Moore is teaming up with a popular swim company called Andie Swim, who she previously worked with in 2021 on a special TOGETHER campaign. She modeled swimsuits like the Santorini, the Amalfi, and the Malibu with her daughters Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer Willis, as reported by PEOPLE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

How Long Does Alcohol Last After You Open The Bottle?

Feeling a little thirsty, but it's slim pickings in your booze stash? You've got a dusty bottle of whiskey your co-worker gave you for Christmas years ago that you do a shot of only on special occasions. Maybe you bought way too much vodka to get you through the dumpster fire that was 2020. (You're not alone if you turned to alcohol to get you through the pandemic lockdowns, civil unrest, and the attempted upheaval of the federal government. In a February 2021 survey by the American Psychological Association, one in four adults in the United States said they drank more in 2020 to deal with stress.) In the fridge, there's a half bottle of wine from last week's brunch and a couple of bottles of beer with the caps jammed back on.
DRINKS
Herbie J Pilato

Susan Saint James Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV series, McMillan & Wife originally aired on NBC from 1971 to 1977. The two-hour mystery with comedic overtones was part of the network's then-popular "mystery wheel" programming that also included Columbo and McCloud. Hudson played San Francisco Police Commissioner Stewart "Mac" McMillan, who solved crimes with his not-really-stay-at-home wife, Sally, portrayed by Susan Saint James, who later found additional TV fame performing opposite Jane Curtain on the popular 1980s CBS sitcom, Kate & Allie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’: How Michael Landon Tried to Outdo Burt Reynolds on the Classic Series

Let’s spin that 1970s way back machine to that time Michael Landon, the Little House on the Prairie star, tried to be the sexiest man on your screen. Yes, Pa Ingalls, who always had the best hair around Hollywood, wanted to outdo Burt Reynolds. And for those of you who are new to the classic TV scene, it’s the Burt Reynolds, post-Quinn Asper-Gunsmoke, post-Dan August, but pre-Smokey and the Bandit.
TV & VIDEOS
12tomatoes.com

This Robot Can Give You A Manicure For $10 In Under 10 Minutes

I’m not one for doing my nails very often. I tried acrylics once but found them to get in the way of everyday tasks like typing, so they were a “no” for me. But sometimes, when I’ve got a big event coming up like a wedding or birthday party or something, then I’ll go get my nails done. I’m a fan of gel polish. I find it doesn’t chip the way regular polish does, where it’s almost gone by the time you make it home from the salon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
butterwithasideofbread.com

BLUEBERRY DUMP CAKE

Blueberry Dump Cake is a fantastic dessert, made with blueberry pie filling & cake mix! This simple fruit dump cake recipe could not be any easier to make!. This incredible blueberry cake recipe is packed with sweet berry flavor in every bite, it is the perfect treat for so many occasions. Serve this 3 ingredient blueberry dump cake up this summer at a backyard BBQ, at a baby shower for a boy (blue theme) or save it for the family on Sunday night.
RECIPES
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy