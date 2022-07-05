ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet police chief reflects on his experience with first country album

By Marissa Sulek
WSMV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - When you work a job for 27 years, you learn a lot. That’s why Mount Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick wants to share his stories, but he’s doing so in a way many wouldn’t expect. When Hambrick steps into his department,...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of New Scam Impersonating Officers

Police in Middle Tennessee are urging residents to be wary of a new scam that sees callers impersonating law enforcement officers to trick unsuspecting victims, per FOX 17. In a post on the department's official Facebook page, the Clarksville Police Department warned residents that they have received several reports of a scam phone calls from someone claiming to be a member of the department. Calling the practice "Caller ID spoofing," the caller manipulates the caller identification to make it appear as though the call is from a local number, including CPD's number 931-648-0656. In some cases, the caller has given the victim the name of an individual who has worked, or currently works, for the department.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Grundy County Herald

Arrest Made in Trooper Assault

A Tennessee State Trooper was involved in a traffic stop that turned physical Saturday night. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 11:40 p.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City.
TRACY CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Police Stories
brproud.com

Man with ‘Ricky Bobby’ face tattoo arrested at gas station

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tennessee man was arrested at a north Florida gas station on Thursday after police said he was driving a stolen car. Action News Jax reported that Brett Lee Dixon, 29, pulled into Buc-ee’s while driving a green Jeep that was reported stolen out of Virginia. The passenger side window was broken and glass was littered over the floor of the car.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky law enforcement officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of […]
WBRE

ATV rider called ‘reckless’ after fleeing police

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying an ATV rider that investigators called “very reckless” after fleeing officers Sunday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below was reported fleeing from officers on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. Investigators are...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
wevv.com

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident. The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt....
POSEY COUNTY, IN
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy