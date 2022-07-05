ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene pushes through weather to hold Fourth of July parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parade ended at Coeur...

KREM

City of Spokane adjusts timeline for Hatch Road Bridge reopening

SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction on the Hatch Road bridge is wrapping up approximately three weeks ahead of schedule, according to a press release from the city. Spokane Publics Works Communications Manager Kirstin Davis originally said in a press release the bridge would be open on Thursday. That information has been updated to say the bridge will reopen early next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Over 3,000 customers without power in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Customers with Avista reported power outages in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. According to Avista's outage map, 3,719 customers were without power at around 4:05 p.m. The cause is still being investigated and there is no estimated time for power to be restored.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Suit filed to condemn proposed dam site

Last week a force of men under Marshal Binkley were engaged in hauling dirt from the top of the hill on Main Street to Montgomery Street, between Wisconsin and Main, paralleling the Great Northern tracks. After the filling was finished, they dampened it all down and it is now open for use.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Bear breaks into Sandpoint mans vehicle

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Residents near Schweitzer Mountain are experiencing car prowlers, but the prowlers are not who you might think. Christopher Josepheson, who’s lived near Schwietzer for 30 years, woke up to his car broken into last week. It was not by a human, but by a bear.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 rescued from Spokane River near Sandifur Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were rescued and are now safe after falling in the Spokane River. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the two people fell out of their boat near the Sandifur Bridge. One was able to safely get out of the water on their own, while the other was rescued using the boat as a platform against...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Nearly 1,400 without power in Kootenai County

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai Electric states they're aware of a power outage affecting just under 1,400 residents at this time. The estimated time for power to be restored is 5:05 p.m., though it may change. To see the outage map, visit the Kootenai Electric website:. Outage Map | Kootenai...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council to discuss ordinance giving them final say on major facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eight Spokane Police officers have been moving into their new precinct building in East Central, since last week. Now, they could be relocating once again. On Monday, the Spokane City Council will be voting on an ordinance to make sure they have the final say on all major Spokane facilities, including police precincts. READ: Spokane Mayor announces...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fire crews fight a structure fully engulfed at Spirit Lake park

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in Volunteer Park on 10th Ave. Sunday evening. Initial reports suggest a food stall may have been on fire and was fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with limited...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KHQ Right Now

1 critically injured in north Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a large fire response right now in North Spokane, where crews were doing asbestos abatement at a house. Crews on scene told KHQ there was an equipment malfunction and explosion. One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burn treatment.
SPOKANE, WA

