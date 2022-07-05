ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sex offender enters plea in wife's murder at their Kan. home

Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A registered sex offender entered a guilty plea to murder and sex crimes in connection with his wife's death in 2020. Just before his trial was to begin, Craig Johnston, 44, pleaded guilty last week to...

Great Bend Post

Police ask for help to ID Kansas sword attack suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a random sword attack and asking the public to help identify a suspect. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. The victim in...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. man sentenced for cocaine, heroin conspiracy

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to a total of 295 months in prison for drug trafficking crimes, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita on one count each for conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug involved premises; two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WICHITA, KS
Bombers baseball update

Bombers 9-under coached by Kris Sundahl finished runner-up in a tournament in Wichita held on July 2nd and 3rd and improved their season record to 17-15. Final tournament action will be in Salina where they will wrap-up their 2022 season at the Hap Dumont State Tournament July 15-17. Bombers 10-under...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend, KS
