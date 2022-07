FAYETTEVILLE — East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson has committed to Arkansas. Patterson, 6-6, 345, chose Arkansas over LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and others. Patterson attended a camp at Arkansas on July 22 and was offered at that time. Two day’s later Patterson took an official visit to Arkansas for the July 24-26 weekend. He credited Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy as why he chose the Razorbacks.

