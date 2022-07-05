ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland City Commission Agrees to Take Steps to Acquire Heron Bay Golf Course

By Bryan Boggiano
Parkland Talk
Parkland Talk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Parkland City Commission unanimously agreed to take steps to purchase the former Heron Bay Golf Course at their June 30 meeting. While the city did not yet agree to purchase the land, the approved motion allows the city manager to complete negotiations on the land purchase and conduct property appraisals,...

parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

$80M Mixed-Use Project The Pierce Receives Approval in Boynton

Boynton Beach City Commission has voted unanimously to approve all agreements between the City, the Boynton Beach CRA and Affiliated Development in order to advance highly anticipated mixed-use, mixed-income workforce housing project, The Pierce. Located in west of Federal Highway between Ocean Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard, The Pierce will...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
pointpubs.com

ATLANTIC BOULEVARD/DIXIE HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT WINS APPROVAL OF CITY COMMISSION, RESIDENTS AFTER ADDRESSING TRAFFIC CONCERNS

ATLANTIC BOULEVARD/DIXIE HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT: The project to create a new traffic pattern and streetscape improvements on the Atlantic Boulevard/Dixie Highway corridor received overwhelming support from the Pompano Beach City Commission at its meeting on June 28. The Commission voted 6:0 to approve a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) of $45.6 million for the project construction, which is expected to start this November.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA BRIDGES LAWSUIT: Homeowner Sues G.L. Homes Contractor

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in Boca Bridges, the new G.L. Homes community still under construction on Lyons Road near “The Bridges” and “Seven Bridges,” says the ceramic tile floor throughout the first floor of home was installed so poorly that it’s “a complete and utter disaster.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Davie, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Golf, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale gives Beckham and company one more year to build promised park

Soccer star David Beckham and his Inter Miami partners scored a deal Tuesday night that gives them another year to build a long-promised community park next to the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The pandemic and other unexpected delays prevented Miami Beckham United from keeping a promise made three years ago to build a sprawling community park by July 18. On Tuesday night, Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Planting soil anyone? Fort Lauderdale repurposes truckloads of seaweed

MIAMI - It's all over the place. Sargassum seaweed blowing ashore from the ocean.  CBS4's drone video shows just how widespread it is on the sand it also shows large clumps floating in the water. "That's nasty.  It's not fun at all," said Annabella Fernandez who was trying to enjoy the beach. Fernandez doesn't like walking in it and it's even worse when she's in the water. "I have a fear of fish and stuff in the water and when you're in the water and there's a bunch of seaweed you get a little jump scared," she said.Crews in Fort Lauderdale are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Lake Worth Beach apologizes for 4th of July fizzle

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — City Hall in Lake Worth Beach is apologizing for a dud on the 4th of July. "The city of Lake Worth Beach apologizes to all who came to watch the firework display at the city's July 4 celebration event on Monday night," is how city leaders feel about the holiday presentation.
LAKE WORTH, FL
thenextmiami.com

Demolition Planned To Begin At 49-Story M Tower Site By September

The developers of downtown Miami’s 49-story M-Tower are planning to begin demolition within the next few months. A 658 space parking garage owned by the Miami Parking Authority will be demolished to make way for the new tower. An adjacent surface parking lot owned by the developer of M-Tower will also be demolished.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Heron Bay Golf Course#Nsid
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing French Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale You Should Try

Only 30 miles north of the bustling city of Miami is the beautiful city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This stunning coastal city is famous for its beaches, boating canals, and luxurious atmosphere. There’s no shortage of delicious restaurants to visit in Fort Lauderdale, but if you’re craving something elegant like...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis picks former Broward elections chief to run new state election investigations office

Peter Antonacci, the Republican sent in to clean up Broward’s elections office after years of problems, was appointed Wednesday to head Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new elections investigation office. Antonacci, 73, has had many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans. He also was a top lieutenant to a former Democratic attorney general. He has had several high-profile roles in South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewPelican

Resident wants city to ensure new noise law doesn’t disproportionately impact black drivers

Pompano Beach – A new state noise law is receiving a lot of praise on social media. The law, which went into effect July 1, prohibits “any person operating or occupying a motor vehicle on a street or highway to operate or amplify the sound produced by a radio, tape player, or other mechanical soundmaking device or instrument from within the motor vehicle so that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle.” The law does not apply to vehicles used for business or political purposes.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fewer Florida Flight Issues Tuesday Morning, But Delays Continue

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s better but still not great at airports nationwide — and in South Florida — as the post-holiday travel day gets underway. FlightAware.com reports 514 delays within, into, or out of the United States as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, with 117 cancelations logged so far.
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy