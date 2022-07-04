Wolf's Brew Coffee Shop

You could say that Syd and Shea McGee are building an empire. Shea began her career fortuitously, gaining admirers with her interior design prowess after a shared home remodel and positioning herself as a front-running design influencer on Instagram, via Studio McGee. Soon after, she launched the design firm Studio McGee from a spare bedroom, according to Forbes. The studio's website is a platform for a blog, portfolio, and curated marketplace of the couple's favorite fashion, beauty, and home products — a testament to their sway in the lifestyle category. Currently, its Instagram page boasts millions of followers, and Ad Pro reports the home décor and furniture e-commerce shop, McGee & Co., serviced over 80,000 customers throughout 2020. Furthermore, the company has entered a minority investment agreement to scale up the business and expand its collections.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 HOURS AGO