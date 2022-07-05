ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale Fire Department warns of firework dangers after 3 house fires

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree homes were damaged this weekend after...

AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn't a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
onscene.tv

Severe Crash Requiring Extrication, Children Involved | Phoenix

07.03.2022 | 1:10 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision requiring extrication at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 1:10 AM Sunday morning. Crews arrived to find a 2 vehicle collision with one victim ejected, 3 victims trapped and 3 other involved patients (1 adult male, 2 pediatrics). Crews received initial reports of a car into a gas pump catching fire. The first arriving engine company was able to confirm to dispatch that there was no active fire. Additional resources were requested to respond to the scene to assist with triage and extensive extrication. The ejected patient, a Female in her 30s, was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. Fire crews transported a 21 year old male, a female in her 30s and a patient of unknown age/sex in critical condition a short time later. According to police, an adult male of unknown age and 2 toddlers were evaluated by Phoenix Fire crews on scene but did not require hospitalization. Upon further investigation Phoenix Police have determine that the collision occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling north on 7th Avenue, running a red light at Bethany Home Road and striking a vehicle travelling westbound. Both vehicles landed in a gas station parking lot, one landing dangerously close to a gas pump. The investigation is ongoing. No word on if impairment is involved. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
GLENDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Body recovered from Phoenix canal was homicide victim; no ID

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
PHOENIX, AZ
#House Fires#Firework#Glendale Fire Department
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot to death at south Phoenix neighborhood park

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Buckeye superintendent receiving salary, pension at the same time upsets board member. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A superintendent of Liberty Elementary School District 25 in Buckeye is receiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale woman blames city's mistake after home is flooded

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Retailers start to roll out their July Fourth sales well ahead of the holiday, so you can already find savings. On Your Side recovers nearly $14K for viewers in...
PHOENIX, AZ

