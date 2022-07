Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a routine breather ahead of a day game Thursday. Yordan Alvarez is taking over at designated hitter while Chas McCormick enters the lineup to play left field and hit eighth. Aledmys Diaz is making another start on first base.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO