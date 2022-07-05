ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Armed man arrested after barricading inside Mt. Clemens home

By Dave Kim
wdet.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacomb County officials say they have taken a man into custody with minor injuries after he fired gunshots in Mt. Clemens Monday afternoon (July 4). WDIV reports that a 64-year-old man got into a dispute with his neighbor...

wdet.org

wdet.org

Journalist Danny Fenster on being held as a prisoner abroad

In the United States we have the right to freedom of press, which is protected under the First Amendment. However, that right does not exist in many places around the world. Danny Fenster is a journalist and Huntington Woods native who works with Frontier Myanmar — a news magazine based in Myanmar. On his way home to Michigan in May of 2021, he was arrested and denied bail for allegedly criticizing the Myanmar government.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, July 5, 2022: Official abused authority by organizing petition effort for Janice Winfrey, city says

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit says deputy city clerk Reuben Washington abused his authority by organizing part of the petition signature effort for City Clerk Janice Winfrey. Winfrey is running for Congress in Michigan’s 12th District. BridgeDetroit reports the city’s office of inspector general found that Washington used city resources during work hours to support Winfrey’s campaign. That’s a violation of the city charter and city ethics rules. Investigators reportedly found that Winfrey did nothing wrong. Winfrey is running against Shanelle Jackson, Kelly Garrett and incumbent Rashida Tlaib in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

State hits roadblock in Flint Water Crisis case

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the Department of Attorney General could not use a one-judge grand jury to indict defendants in the Flint Water Crisis case. The unanimous ruling dealt a setback to Attorney General Dana Nessel because she used a one-judge grand jury to indict nine state and local officials, including former Gov. Rick Snyder.
FLINT, MI
wdet.org

Carlos Santana “taking it easy” after collapsing at Pine Knob

Grammy Award-winning musician Carlos Santana is recovering after collapsing onstage at a concert in Clarkston Tuesday night. The legendary guitarist was reportedly overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration. Santana was well into his show at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston when he sat down on a drum riser...
CLARKSTON, MI
wdet.org

The Catch: Shoreline shipwrecks

This web article was previously published by The Catch. This month of The Catch features a look at shoreline shipwrecks in Michigan. Author and editorial director of MichiganTrailMaps.com Jim DuFresne published a “Landlubbers Guide to Shoreline Shipwrecks,” and takes Great Lakes Now on a virtual tour of some of his favorites which include wrecks on the shores of Sleeping Bear Dunes and Isle Royale National Park.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, July 6, 2022: Eligible households can sign up for free COVID-19 tests

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act. The initiative will provide 300,000 COVID-19 tests to 60,000 households free of charge. Residents in at-risk communities for spread are able to request tests once per month in July and August. Households will receive one kit each month containing five tests, which usually arrive within a week. The free COVID-19 tests can be found through accesscovidtests.org by entering a ZIP code to see if that area qualifies. This program is in addition to free at-home tests available through the federal government partnership with the U.S. Postal Service. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents as well. There’s more information about testing at michigan.gov/coronavirus.
DETROIT, MI

