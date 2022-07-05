Armed man arrested after barricading inside Mt. Clemens home

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act. The initiative will provide 300,000 COVID-19 tests to 60,000 households free of charge. Residents in at-risk communities for spread are able to request tests once per month in July and August. Households will receive one kit each month containing five tests, which usually arrive within a week. The free COVID-19 tests can be found through accesscovidtests.org by entering a ZIP code to see if that area qualifies. This program is in addition to free at-home tests available through the federal government partnership with the U.S. Postal Service. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents as well. There’s more information about testing at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO