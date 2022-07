Pauline Muriel Clark, of Shippensburg PA, formerly of Nashua NH, passed away at home on July 3rd, 2022 following a long illness. She was 84 years old. She proudly bore the title of ‘homemaker’ for all of the 49 years that she was married to Bob Clark. Her son Rob says she was about the best mother he could have possibly asked for and was always proud of him. Pauline had a beautiful little garden at their home in Nashua, New Hampshire into which she invested hundreds of hours of care.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO