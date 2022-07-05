ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Why so many people have chosen to spend their Fourth of July on Fremont

By Jeremy J. Ford
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDXnn_0gUkgvno00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fremont has come back in full swing for the second time since the pandemic. People have made their way downtown to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities.

People have started to funnel into downtown Las Vegas, and 8 News Now spoke with some about why they’ve chosen to spend their Fourth of July on Fremont.

“I like this better than the strip,” said Tewsta Perkins, a tourist from Michigan.

She said that so far, she’s been enjoying the Fremont Experience.

“I got here Thursday evening on a red-eye. I saw the entertainment on the stages, I went and got the best slice of pizza ever, and as for the zip-lining, I chickened out.”

Tori Gillespie, another tourist visiting for the holiday, said she’s just happy to feel normal again.

“People are not wearing masks,” said Gillespie, “so you get to be a little more personable and you get to see people’s faces again. So that’s a good thing.”

Local Joe Maguire was glad to be able to come down and enjoy the day with his inlaws.

“Long-awaited,” Maguire described. “Everybody’s been waiting to get out and I think they are having the chance now, and it’s amazing.”

Along with fireworks, guests have gotten to experience free concerts from groups such as The Nitty Gritty Band, Mckenzie Porter, and Molly Hatchet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

Treasure Island Las Vegas Announces Jackpot Winners in June

Treasure Island Las Vegas Awards More Than 90K in June Slot Jackpots. Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded major jackpots in the month of June. Visitors winning $10,000 or more during June, amid other significant wins, included:. Lidia C. visiting from Arizona won $10,332 on Solstice Celebration Triple Sparkles. Jesus B....
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

PHOTOS: Pahrump celebrates the Fourth of July

As the sun began its descent over the Pahrump Valley the evening of Monday, July 4, local residents and visitors started swarming toward Petrack Park. Overrunning the site, thousands of people spread out across the grassy fields, filled the bleachers around the ballfields, set up camp chairs and laid out blankets. Even more took to the parking lots surrounding the park, dropping down tailgates, crowding into truck beds and even sitting atop hoods, all in anticipation of the town of Pahrump’s 50th Annual Fireworks Show.
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Fremont, CA
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
Local
Nevada Government
Local
California Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead park rangers work to address its homeless problem with new program

Las Vegas couple gets free place to stay while waiting for their newborn’s heart transplant. Esmeralda and Franky Garcia have faced a lot of tough times lately. They knew their newborn daughter Amelia would need heart surgery after being born. They did not expect doctors to later tell them she would need a heart transplant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Company hiring ‘buffet tester’ to dine and review Las Vegas buffets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Described as “the ultimate summer job,” a company has announced its hiring a person to travel to Las Vegas and review all of the city’s buffets. According to Time2play, the company is searching for “a Las Vegas casino buffet tester to review Sin City’s most colossal culinary smorgasbords.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maguire
8 News Now

“Ignite Kaos” Bachelor Auction

Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are igniting Kaos for a good cause. This Saturday at “Kaos at the Palms” is the Burn Foundation’s Bachelor auction. And these firefighters are fighting for your heart. Roqui Theus talks with Nino Galloway with the Burn Foundation also a North Las Vegas firefighter, with his bachelors, to tell us more about this […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nitty Gritty Band#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

3 years ago: Earthquake rattles Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three years ago today, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Las Vegas valley. It rattled nerves even though the epicenter was about 150 miles away. The quake came a day after the July 4, 2019, earthquake, which measured 6.4. Both were centered a few miles from Ridgecrest, California. The pair of quakes caused only minor damage in Las Vegas, but they cracked roads and caused some damage in California.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Taste of Summer

Las Vegas(KLAS)-This summer is all about staying cool and enjoying good food. And you can do just that at Carson kitchen. Jillian Lopez joins in the kitchen Chef Scott Simon and Brendon Young with a taste of their new summer menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
pvtimes.com

Death Valley tourists giving economy of Pahrump a bump

Officials at Death Valley National Park reported that visitors spent $104 million in surrounding Nevada and California communities last year, according to a new National Park Service report. The ripple effects of that direct spending boosted the local economy by $135 million and supported 1,228 jobs. Roughly 1 million people...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Families enjoy Fourth of July, fireworks at Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From the Strip to Lake Las Vegas and every Station Casino across the valley, plenty of people let the professionals handle the explosives while celebrating the Fourth of July in the Las Vegas area. An Independence Day tradition for many is celebrating the day at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Iconic Las Vegas home, Hartland Mansion, to be demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An iconic Las Vegas home could be on the edge of being demolished. The Hartland Mansion, also known as “Mansion 54”, located east of the Arts District has been scheduled to be taken down after a new owner bought the property. “Fire trucks started coming and people in the yard and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy