Why so many people have chosen to spend their Fourth of July on Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fremont has come back in full swing for the second time since the pandemic. People have made their way downtown to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities.

People have started to funnel into downtown Las Vegas, and 8 News Now spoke with some about why they’ve chosen to spend their Fourth of July on Fremont.

“I like this better than the strip,” said Tewsta Perkins, a tourist from Michigan.

She said that so far, she’s been enjoying the Fremont Experience.

“I got here Thursday evening on a red-eye. I saw the entertainment on the stages, I went and got the best slice of pizza ever, and as for the zip-lining, I chickened out.”

Tori Gillespie, another tourist visiting for the holiday, said she’s just happy to feel normal again.

“People are not wearing masks,” said Gillespie, “so you get to be a little more personable and you get to see people’s faces again. So that’s a good thing.”

Local Joe Maguire was glad to be able to come down and enjoy the day with his inlaws.

“Long-awaited,” Maguire described. “Everybody’s been waiting to get out and I think they are having the chance now, and it’s amazing.”

Along with fireworks, guests have gotten to experience free concerts from groups such as The Nitty Gritty Band, Mckenzie Porter, and Molly Hatchet.

