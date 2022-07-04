ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Truck crashes into building in Chula Vista; driver suffers minor injuries

By Wendy Fry
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
CHULA VISTA — A Toyota pickup crashed into a commercial building near the intersection of Bonita Road and Plaza Bonita Road in Chula Vista, officers said.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A short time earlier, there was an initial collision at the intersection of Bonita Road and Plaza Bonita Road. A White Toyota pickup involved in the first crash continued on and slammed into a nearby office commercial building, causing moderate damage, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
