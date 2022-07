Gehlen Catholic baseball opened their postseason run with a 12-1 win in six innings over George-Little Rock to advance to the district semifinals. The Mustangs scored the games first run of the game to put the pressure on Gehlen Catholic early. The Jays responded with three runs total in the second and third innings to lead 3-1 after three innings. Despite the slow start, Gehlen Catholic head coach Kirk Kronaizl liked the contact his team was making. He says that contact, unfortunately, seemed to always be hit at a fielder.

AKRON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO