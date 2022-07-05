ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham 'still keen' on signing defender Pau Torres from Villarreal - who is also 'being tracked by Manchester United' - despite edging closer to landing centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season long loan from Barcelona

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tottenham are reportedly still keen on bolstering their defensive options this summer as they maintain an interest in Villarreal star Pau Torres.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has made boosting his defence one of his biggest priorities after securing a return to the Champions League with the north London side on the final day of the Premier League season.

According to the Mirror, part of that reinforcement drive could see the option to land Torres.

Tottenham are 'still keen' on trying to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer

The Spain international has been a key player in the Villarreal backline for the last five years, but crucially for Conte can play on the left side of defence.

Torres is also reportedly being tracked by Manchester United, but the Old Trafford outfit have a primary focus on landing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

As part of a Torres swoop, Spurs could also offer Giovani Lo Celso as part of a deal having impressed on loan at the Spanish club last season.

It is understood that by chasing Torres, it is hoped he could come in alongside Clement Lenglet who is near to joining the north London outfit on loan from Barcelona.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his defensive options for the upcoming season

Lenglet can also shift into the left side of a back three and Conte is keen for there to be cover in multiple positions ahead of what is likely to be a busy campaign for his side.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Lenglet's potential move is on the cusp of being completed.

With the France defender having agreed personal terms last week, Spurs and Barcelona are now finalising a deal for the season-long loan.

A loan move for another defender in Barcelona's Clement Lenglet is close to being completed

The updates are an upturn in fortunes for Tottenham who were unable to land first choice target Alessandro Bastoni from Conte's former club Inter Milan earlier on in the window.

Spurs have already signed Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison this summer as they attempt to get their transfer business done to enable their new arrivals to bed in during pre-season.

Players arrived back at the club's Enfield training ground on Monday for fitness tests before plans to jet out to South Korea as part of their pre-season tour.

