Joey Chestnut devoured 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, extending his record to 15 career titles Monday in New York. An apparent animal rights activist ran onto the stage in Coney Island and briefly stood next to Chestnut during the competition holding a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” In the middle of gobbling down one of the 63 hot dogs and buns he ate, Chestnut put the man in a chokehold and slammed him to the ground.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO