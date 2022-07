Eddie Hearn makes no apologies for the way his emotions get the best of him on nights where his clients produce stirring, odds-beating wins. The head of Matchroom Boxing recently recounted his famous show of exuberance in May 2012, when his charge Carl Froch drubbed then IBF 168-pound champion Lucian Bute in five rounds in Froch’s hometown of Nottingham.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO