ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Hilariously Shuts Down Journalist Who Grills Him About His Clothing

By Max Sherry
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Kyrgios was absolutely grilled by one reporter for his choice of clothing during his fourth round clash at Wimbledon. But the Aussie wasn't going to roll over easily, laughing off the journalist's questions before well and truly putting him in his place. Kyrgios had just beaten Brandon Nakashima...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Ajla Tomljanovic slams journalist over Nick Kyrgios question

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic had a fantastic Wimbledon tournament, making it all the way to the quarter-finals before falling in a three-set clash. The 29-year-old took the first set against Elena Rybakina, before dropping the next two in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 defeat. Tomljanovic had defeated some quality opponents...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Hampered Nadal gets past Fritz at Wimbledon; Kyrgios next

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wincing from abdominal pain, unable to ply his customary relentless style of tennis, Rafael Nadal thought he might need to stop playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. Up in the Centre Court stands, Nadal’s father was waving his arms, motioning to the 22-time Grand Slam champion to quit. Not surprisingly, perhaps, he didn’t listen. Nadal stayed out there, adjusted his service motion and his strategy — and figured out a way to win. With much of the crowd roaring and standing after Nadal’s best strokes, he twice erased one-set deficits against the 11th-seeded Fritz and emerged with 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) victory Wednesday to reach his eighth semifinal at the All England Club. “For a lot of moments,” Nadal said, “I was thinking, ‘Maybe I will not be able to finish the match.’”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Darren Lewis
Person
Daniel Mcdonnell
Yardbarker

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash rips Nick Kyrgios with blistering comments

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash ripped into Nick Kyrgios with some blistering commentary on Sunday. Cash is an analyst for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon and called Saturday’s third-round match between Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios won in four sets, but both players drew attention because of the match’s circus-like atmosphere.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Tennis Club#Aussie#Centre Court#Bbc#Daily Express#Kyrgio
The Associated Press

‘Most stressful thing’ in tennis creates angst at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Imagine this happening in your line of work: Posted online and regularly updated for the entire world to see is an objective, black-and-white assessment of how you’ve been faring over the past 52 weeks, how you compare to your colleagues and competitors and how your current status compares to that of a day, a week, a month, a year ago.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Men wearing 'Where is Peng Shuai?' T-shirts confronted by security

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Campaigners wearing T-shirts with the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" were confronted by Wimbledon security staff. The group of four men arrived at SW19 on Monday morning after queuing...
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal unsure he will be fit to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon semi

Rafael Nadal admits he does not know whether he will be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Friday's Wimbledon semi-finals after an abdominal injury nearly forced him to quit against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard admitted his father and sister had been gesticulating for him to quit his quarter-final match against Fritz but said he "hated" the idea.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while since...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Aussie Football Reporter Once Threatened To Shave Her Head If Usain Bolt Ever Scored A Goal In The A-League

Usain Bolt has ruffled a few feathers in the Australian football community after bizarrely blaming his failed football stint on the quality of football Down Under. His comments to Soccer Aid where he claimed the ‘level of football’ in Australia wasn’t good and that he ‘should have stayed in Europe’ certainly got under the skin of beloved Aussie football journalist Lucy Zelic.
WORLD
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

82K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy