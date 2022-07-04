ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depue, IL

Heavy rain Sunday shines light on Depue drainage tunnel

By John Small
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday rains raced down some Depue streets....eerily reminding residents of the heavier floods that damaged infrastructure in 2020. Bureau County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Director Keenan Campbell comments:....

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Rain leads to area sinkholes

Fourth of July rains led to area sinkholes in La Salle and Oglesby. La Salle closed the intersection of Fourth and Bucklin streets Monday following heavy rains. Mayor Jeff Grove said there is no danger to the public and the public works department would address the issue Tuesday morning. Rain...
OGLESBY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pontiac crews work to clear storm debris

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — As communities clean up fireworks following the Fourth of July; some central Illinois communities are picking up following strong thunderstorms Monday night. Despite the hot and muggy weather Tuesday, Pontiac Public Works crews continue to clear Chautauqua Park. Many large trees were uprooted within the...
PONTIAC, IL
walls102.com

Heavy rains dampen some holiday plans

PRINCETON – A deluge of rain on Independence Day may have spoiled some holiday plans, but most area fireworks displays were held Monday night as scheduled. The National Weather Service reports some areas of Bureau County received around 4″ of rain. A heat advisory will go into effect at noon today due to a heat index getting into the triple digits with extremely high humidity.
ENVIRONMENT
starvedrock.media

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bureau, Lee and Putnam counties until midnight. According to the National Weather Service, all thunderstorms pose a threat for damaging winds, possibly widespread, and flash flooding.
PUTNAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Bureau County, IL
Government
Depue, IL
Government
County
Bureau County, IL
City
Depue, IL
City
Spring Valley, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning SW Lasalle Co

..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ________________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Weather changes pose problems for Red White and Boom display

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Spectators on the Peoria side of the river during Red White and Boom were treated to a view like no other. Eastward winds carried the massive display over the Peoria side of the Illinois River, causing the fireworks to go off above spectator’s heads in a clear night sky. But while the fireworks were directly above, so was the debris.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Lightning Strike Causes Fire At Ottawa Resort

During Monday afternoon's severe storms, a fire broke out at a popular resort in Starved Rock Country. According to the Ottawa Fire Department, lightning struck a house at the Heritage Harbor Marina. It started a brief fire in the home's attic. Nobody was home at the time so neighbors called for help.
OTTAWA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Infrastructure#Drainage#Disaster Management#Iema
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Ogle and DeKalb Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Vistra submits application to close Edwards ash pond in place

Vistra has submitted its permit application to close the E.D. Edwards power plant coal ash pond south of Bartonville. The energy company wants to leave the coal ash in place on the site, but discharge the free liquids from the pond into the Illinois River. Vistra says their plan will...
BARTONVILLE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls to Allow Late Night Food Truck Vendors

After a three day Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Rock Falls City Council got back to work last Tuesday evening and jumped right in attending to the business at hand. Up for a first reading was the amending of the Rock Falls Municipal Code relating to transfers of liquor licenses. Second Ward Alderman Brian Snow explained that most businesses that have a liquor license are under a corporation rather than an individual. In the event that a member of the corporation decides to leave, the license is maintained, and the new members are added. This helps with continuity and conforms to the state rules concerning the transferring of such license.
ROCK FALLS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
hoiabc.com

Two downtown Peoria streets will change from one-way to two-way

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Big changes are coming to two of downtown Peoria’s busiest streets next year. Adams Street - from Walnut to Hamilton, and Jefferson Avenue - from Walnut to Fayette, will soon change from one-way to two-way streets. The project will also install bike lanes...
PEORIA, IL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 1110. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Faulty Ice Maker Causes Fire Scare At Peru Hotel

A new ice maker is needed at one Peru hotel. Fire departments responded to the La Quinta Inn in Peru Tuesday afternoon after a fire alarm was triggered. An ice maker on the 2nd floor malfunctioned, sending out some smoke but no flames. Firefighters unplugged the machine and let it cool off advising folks at the hotel to not use the smoking ice maker anymore.
PERU, IL
hoiabc.com

A Total Loss: Multiple fires on Meadows Pl. overnight

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Emergency crews in Peoria were kept busy during the 4th of July holiday. Around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to the 700 block of W. Meadows Pl. to reports of a garage fire. According to Battalion Chief Tom Sander, once...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle massive fire on the Fourth of July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters were busy on the Fourth of July holiday, battling a fire that damaged several structures. Just after 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of W. Meadows Pl. and N. Sheridan Rd. for reports of a garage on fire. When they arrived, a...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Holiday Weekend Wreck Near Troy Grove Injures Both Drivers

A crash east of Troy Grove is being blamed on a drunken driver. Early Friday morning, deputies say 25-year-old Adam Ruiz of Chicago blew a stop sign and crashed his vehicle into one driven by 55-year-old Juan Medellin of La Salle. The wreck happened on Route 52. Ruiz was taken...
TROY GROVE, IL
KWQC

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy