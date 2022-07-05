ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 man shot to death Monday evening in south Kansas City, Missouri

By Steve Kaut
 2 days ago
One man was shot to death Monday evening in south Kansas City, Missouri, marking the third homicide victim of the day in the city.

The latest victim, identified as Carlos Martinez-Ramirez, 30, was found just before 6 p.m. just off the road in the 8900 block of Longview Road.

He died a short time later.

Police are investigating whether Martinez-Ramirez was shot where he was found or at another location.

No suspect information was available Monday night.

Two other victims were shot to death early Monday in the city.

The first victim was dropped off about 3:30 a.m. at a hospital and later died.

Police said the man may have been shot at Bannister and Raytown roads.

His name has not been released.

The second victim was found dead about 15 minutes later in the back yard of a house near East 57th Street and Mersington Avenue.

Several people at the house were detained and detectives are not looking for any other suspects, police said.

Police said the victim in the East 57th Street and Mersington Avenue homicide has been identified as Carlo Enrique Collado, 18.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

