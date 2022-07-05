Unconscious person rescued in Union County waters

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On the Fourth of July evening, the Uniontown Water Rescue shared publicly that they worked alongside other first responders to save an unconscious person in the water.

According to officials, finding the person proved to be difficult because they didn’t know where they were. The water rescue said Union County 911 did an amazing job to work with the barge companies and Henderson Dispatch to pinpoint an exact location.

Officials say that once they found the patient, they were taken back to the Uniontown boat ramp where Deaconess EMS took over.

“Awesome job by all departments involved and a huge thanks to Union County Sheriff’s Office for responding to assist as well!” shared the water rescue on social media.

Officials report that Uniontown Water Rescue, Shawneetown Fire Department, Union County Fire Department and Henderson City/County Rescue responded to the scene.

Courtesy: Uniontown Water Rescue

Courtesy: Uniontown Water Rescue

