Cubs' Willson Contreras: Lifted due to hamstring issue

Sampson allowed one run on four hits across 5.2 innings but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers. He had no walks and struck out five. Sampson allowed a solo home run to Keston Hiura in the fifth inning but otherwise cruised through the Milwaukee lineup and lowered his ERA to 2.91 in the process. However, the Cubs didn't score at all until the eighth inning, so the righty had to settle for the no-decision. This was a better performance for Sampson then his last start, when he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits across 5.1 frames. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled appearance Tuesday against the Orioles.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO