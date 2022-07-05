ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Alex Faedo: Leaves game with trainer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Faedo was removed from his start against the Guardians in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader due to...

www.cbssports.com

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers monitoring Akil Baddoo's success in Triple-A Toledo: 'He absolutely factors in'

Akil Baddoo, once a surprise standout for the Detroit Tigers, is riding an eight-game on-base streak in Triple-A Toledo. The 23-year-old, a 2020 Rule 5 draft pick, still has work to do, but he appears to be to putting pressure on the Tigers to call him up for another opportunity in the big leagues. If or when that happens is a mystery, but the organization is closely monitoring his performance.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Cabrera makes case for All-Star Game, Tigers sweep Guardians

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his 3 RBI-day to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep against Cleveland for the first time since 2013. Tigers’ pitcher Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings, then four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015. Franmil Reyes hit a solo shot off Pineda in the second to start the score for Cleveland, but the Tigers went ahead in the home half of the inning when Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart hit RBI singles.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila: 'We're all responsible' for disastrous 2022

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila showed up in the press box Wednesday morning for what was described as an impromptu chat with reporters, his first such talk since the end of spring training. Hours later, the Tigers completed a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Now the team hits the road against three American League Central foes, sitting at 34-47 with 12 games to go before the All-Star break. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
Alex Faedo
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A

Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting once again

Votto isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets. Votto will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-13 with three walks and five strikeouts over his last four games. Brandon Drury is shifting to first base while Donovan Solano starts at the hot corner.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Reinstated from injured list

Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Mets designated Shreve for assignment Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. New York needed a roster spot for Max Scherzer and Shreve, having posted a 10.43 ERA in his last 15 appearances, was an obvious choice for demotion. Shreve's poor numbers suggest he'll clear waivers and continue his season with Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Still not starting

Haggerty isn't in the lineup Monday against the Padres. Haggerty recently drew four consecutive starts and went 4-for-12 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a steal during that time. However, he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game while Marcus Wilson starts in right field and bats ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Returns to action Monday

Crawford (suspension) is starting Monday's game against the Padres. Crawford missed the Mariners' series against Oakland over the weekend while serving his four-game suspension, but he'll start at shortstop and bat second Monday. He hit just .128 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs over the 10 games leading up to his suspension but will reclaim his role as the team's primary shortstop now that he's back in action.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Enoli Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A

Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday. Paredes was called up by the Astros on June 26, and he made three relief appearances during his week on the major-league roster. He allowed a run while striking out two in three innings but will head back to the minors after Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mitch White: Not starting Tuesday

White will not make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. It's unclear whether the righty is hurt, or if the Dodgers just want to add an arm (Ryan Pepiot) to the rotation to give the rest of the starters an extra day of rest. White has a 3.93 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 34.1 innings this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

