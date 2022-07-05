ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

Breaking News: Lake Forest, IL: North Chicago Police Department takes “Person of Interest” into police custody in deadly shooting during Fourth of July Parade in Downtown Highland Park, Illinois.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: North Chicago Police Department and Highland Park Police Department (Information) Lake Forest, Illinois: North Chicago Police Department takes “Person of Interest” into police custody in deadly shooting during Fourth of July Parade in Downtown Highland Park, Illinois that was held on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Pictures:...

zachnews.net

KETK / FOX51 News

Bond denied for Highland Park shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspect accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in Highland Park has been formally charged and is set to appear in bond court Wednesday. Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday. The assailant sprayed more than 70 rounds from a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Downtown Highland Park, IL: Lake County Major Crime Task Force confirmed suspect arrested for the deadly shooting during the Fourth of July Parade.

Source: Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Highland Park Police Department (Information) Picture: WLS-TV ABC 7 (Courtesy) Downtown Highland Park, Illinois: The Lake County Major Crime Task Force confirmed suspect arrested for the deadly shooting during the Fourth of July Parade that was held on Monday, July 4th, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WBBM News Radio

Deerfield group working to get counseling and support for people traumatized by Highland Park shooting

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Deerfield not-for-profit organization is helping to get counseling and support for people traumatized by the Highland Park shooting. The Lauri S. Bauer Foundation for Sudden Loss is organizing a Zoom meeting Sunday or Monday night with their licensed clinical social workers to help guide parents whose children are dealing with loss or anxiety from the shooting.
DEERFIELD, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Woman charged with making threat that led to zoo lockdown

A 62-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly telling a crisis hotline employee that she intended to harm herself and visitors at Brookfield Zoo, leading to a lockdown that last for more than two hours on July 5. Local police investigators, assisted by the FBI,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Public Safety
1027superhits.com

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

