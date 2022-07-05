No tax increases included in Richland County budget

McGregor & Company, LLP, is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather S. Mims (Corder), CPA to Senior Manager. She joined McGregor & Company in 2013. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a minor in Integrated Information Technology. She received her Master of Accountancy also from the University of South Carolina. Heather is certified in South Carolina as a CPA, is a member of the AICPA and the South Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. She works out of our Columbia office and provides both audit and tax services to the Firm’s clients.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO