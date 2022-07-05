ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Officials urge fireworks safety amid Independence Day festivities

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxvPP_0gUkdNL500

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Fireworks add a special touch to backyard Independence Day celebrations. After all, what’s a Fourth of July celebration without sparklers and firecrackers? Since 2016, it’s been legal for Mountaineers to buy and set off some fireworks. But sometimes the party gets out of hand.

Emergency Operations Center officials in the area said it is important not to aim fireworks at people, pets or houses, or cars.

Taking other precautions may stop a tragedy.

“Always have a bucket of water, in case there is a fire or to soak your sparklers in after you’re finished,” advised Mercer County 911 Center Dayshift Supervisor Julie Lockhart on Monday. “So, that way you don’t throw those away, and they’re still hot, and they could cause a fire.”

Folks should also consider their neighbors when setting off their favorite fireworks. When backyard fireworks go for days or late into the night, it can upset pets and keep working people from getting sleep.

Lockhart said it is important to set off fireworks on the days and times that are set by local ordinances.

Folks may face fines if they break those laws. She added that the Mercer 911 Center has seen fewer fireworks complaints this year.

“Actually. it seems the citizens of Mercer County have actually behaved themselves this year, in reference to fireworks calls,” reported Lockhart. “We haven’t been getting as many, so, I feel the people have been very diligent and respectful for their neighbors this year.”

State lawmakers left some more explosive fireworks, like skyrockets and Roman candles, to the experts. But West Virginians may legally put on an impressive backyard show with sparklers, snakes, party poppers, snaps, and smoke bombs.

They just need to make sure they’re keeping safe and being respectful of their neighbors, officials advised. Different towns have different rules about fireworks. Residents may call city hall or check city websites for laws about fireworks in their own towns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Gov. Justice, Babydog honor retired bloodhound for 10 years of service

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog are honoring Raisy the Bloodhound, the award-winning doggy member of the West Virginia Division of Forestry K-9 Investigative Unit, who retired after 10 years today. “Dogs have been known for a long time for being man’s best friend for all the comfort and joy […]
PETS
WOWK 13 News

More severe storms, more flooding Wednesday

UPDATE: Flash flooding has receded in much of Kanawha County and a flash flood warning remains in effect for southeastern Kanawha county and central Fayette County, West Virginia until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The flooding took place because of an intense round of storms during the evening commute time frame that dropped as much as 2 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Road closure in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Tuesday that a section of road on Oakhurst will be closed for the day. The closure will take place due to water maintenance, and will affect the areas from the Parkway-Spring Garden intersection to Center Drive according to WV American Water. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
WOWK 13 News

Summer activity: West Virginia waterfall chasing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Salvation Army continues building new headquarters

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The construction of a new building in Beckley continues its progress. The Salvation Army is getting a new Headquarters located on Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley and the progress is continuous. The ground is currently being leveled to start the foundation and footers are being installed so the masonry work […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Smoke Bombs#Snake#The Mercer 911 Center
Lootpress

July 3rd festivities still a go at Lake Stephens

SURVEYOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Less than ideal weather conditions have been the foil of a number of celebrations over the weekend as the eagerly anticipated Fourth of July holiday approaches. Sunday’s rains have not been enough to put Lake Stephens’ planned festivities on hold, however, despite conditions Saturday resulting...
SURVEYOR, WV
Lootpress

Winding Gulf mines worked hundreds of miners

Its length is about 15 miles and very winding. Some say that’s how it got its name: Winding Gulf. The stream begins at Mitchell’s Ridge and a few miles later it butts up against Guyandotte Mountain near Hotcoal and then flows on to the mouth of Mill Branch, where it empties into the Guyandotte River at Stonecoal Junction. It drains an area of about 33 miles.
WINDING GULF, WV
WSLS

Gearheads For A Cause to host Christmas in July car show

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Gearheads For A Cause will be hosting a car, truck, and bike show on July 17 to raise money and gather donations for the Montgomery County Christmas Store, according to the Gearheads For A Cause Facebook event. The show will be held at LOST IN TASTE...
WVNS

Police dog celebrates retirement after 7 years of service

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Police Department wants to congratulate K9 Arras on his retirement after dedicating almost 7 years of service to the department and the community of Fayette County. This pooch’s career began in November of 2015 with his then partner Sargent Nick Mooney. He got his certification from the West Virginia […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNS

Mercer County BOE has 3 new members sworn in

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – On the morning of July 5, 2022, three board members were sworn in to serve as members of the Mercer County Board of Education. Judge Mark Wills performed the swearing in ceremony for the two incumbents, Greg Prudich and Jacinda Santon Smith and the newly elected, Mark Godfrey. Also on the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Staying safe while grilling or lighting fireworks

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)–If you’re lighting fireworks or grilling out this weekend, make sure you’re staying safe. An estimated 11,500 Americans were hospitalized with fireworks-related injuries in 2021. Children should never be around lit fireworks without the supervision of a parent or guardian. And for those who like to grill out, make sure you’re using an […]
ALDERSON, WV
WSAZ

Threat temporarily closes community college

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - BridgeValley Community & Technical College’s (BVCTC) campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery were evacuated and closed Tuesday after a bomb threat, school officials said. They said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A building on the South Charleston campus was cleared...
WVNS

City of Welch celebrate Independence Day with weekend Beach Bash

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The City of Welch is extending an invitation to celebrate Independence Day with them this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at their Coal Town Beach Bash! The Beach Bash will be held at the Martha H. Moore Park and festivities start at 6 pm Food vendors, live music, fireworks, bounce houses and […]
WELCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $437,989 […]
REAL ESTATE
WVNS

More details emerge after a police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Two bodies found in abandoned home in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said Charleston police are investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious and could be the result of a possible overdose. Metro 911 said the incident...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy