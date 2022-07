What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Angel Di Maria is expected to arrive in Turin this week to undergo the medicals with Juventus, while Zlatan Ibrahimović should extend his contract until summer 2023. Tottenham are closing in to sign Djed Spence and at the same time selling Steven Bergwijn to Ajax. Let's get to the transfer moves:

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO