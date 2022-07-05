ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Teenager dies in a shooting in Grand Rapids

By Chloe Miller
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teenager is dead after a shooting in the Grand Rapids area, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Police: one shot near Kentwood apartments

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are actively looking into a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in a Kentwood apartment. A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg at the Pheasant Ridge apartments, officials say. Her injuries are not suspected to be life-threatening. Police also said that the victim and the...
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

27-year-old woman shot in Kentwood parking lot

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman sustained injuries after being shot in a Kentwood parking lot, police say. Kentwood Police were responding to a complaint of a shooting at 3328 Pheasant Ridge around 7:10 p.m. Police found a gunshot victim, a 27-year-old woman, in the parking lot. Her injuries are...
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Mi#Major Case Team#Grpd#Silent Observer
WLNS

2 charged with open murder for Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people with open murder for their role in a shooting on July 3. Lansing police say 42-year-old Richard Simmons was shot and killed after an ‘altercation’ on the 300 block of City Market Dr. near Rotary Park.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

LPD needs help in armed robbery case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week. Two people have felony warrants, and one subject is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. CASE ONE:. The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured below. LPD...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Teen dead in West Michigan house fire

BARRY COUNTY, MI -- Police suspect burning candles caused a fire early Tuesday, July 5 that killed a 16-year-old girl at a Delton area home. Several fire departments responded to the fire about 4:20 a.m. in the 10500 block of Kingsbury Road. Firefighters found the 16-year-old in the home’s basement....
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One person injured in shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old Lansing resident was injured in an early morning shooting on Lansing’s south side. Lansing Police responded to the 3900 block of West Jolly Road near South Waverly Road before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found an 18-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police searching for runaway 15-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Illeana Carley Medina, 15, has been reported as a runaway. Medina was last seen in the 5500 block of Joshua Street at 3:30 p.m. on June 20. She was reported as a runaway by her family. She was last seen wearing teal Jordan tennis shoes and black shorts. Medina has shoulder […]
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy