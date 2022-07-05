ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hall, MD

RHES hosts farmers market, holds nutrition-related assemblies

By MacKenzie Brady
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago
ROCK HALL — As the 2021-22 academic year was winding down, Rock Hall Elementary School already was ramping up its new role in the community.

According to a news release, RHES has been designated a Community School under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a massive state education reform program.

H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown also is a designated Community School.

The goal of the Community School program is to use schools to help deliver additional resources to families and area residents.

As part of this effort, Rock Hall Elementary School hosted a farmers market from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10.

“In my 18 years of experience with Kent County Public Schools this event ranks at the top of those I am most proud of,” Principal Gillian Spero said in the release. “It was such a joyful event that truly captured what is wonderful about the Rock Hall community. The spirit of giving and sharing, of meaningful and friendly conversations and interactions showed that this community is so supportive and all of us at the school are proud to have contributed to what makes Rock Hall so special.”

Staff stayed after school to help pass out fresh produce and more for Rock Hall Elementary School families.

Organizations also joined the market to offer information for families. Kent County Parks and Recreation, Recovery in Motion, the Community Food Pantry, Choptank Health, the Kent County Family YMCA, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) and 4-H programs, the Kent County Local Management Board, Red Acres Hydroponics and Modern Stone Age Kitchen were all on hand.

Prior to the farmers market, the school hosted a series of nutrition-related assemblies for students during the day with presentations by the SNAP-Ed and 4-H programs and the Modern Stone Age Kitchen.

“The excitement the students had when they were engaged in our school assembles as well as picking out their own fruits and vegetables to take home was very rewarding for everyone involved,” Jory Mitzel, the Community School specialist for Rock Hall Elementary School, said in the news release.

Mitzel said her goal as the Community School specialist is to help families and community members with access to limited resources. She said addressing physical health and wellness stood out in a needs assessment completed earlier this year.

The assemblies coupled with the farmers market was one way of expanding educational opportunities about healthy foods for students and families.

“Organizing this project and seeing it through and witnessing firsthand the positive impact it had on our community and students was very moving,” Mitzel said. “We are already looking at ways we can improve and reach even more families and community members for our next farmers market.”

