The longstanding bbq joint, Whitt’s announced it will close two locations. In a social media post, they shared, “Today as we celebrate Independence Day we also want to announce the closing of two of our locations: Antioch, West Nashville (Charlotte).” The Antioch location opened in 1978 at 1800 Antioch Pike. Whitt’s also shared, “This was […] The post Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations appeared first on Wilson County Source.

CHARLOTTE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO