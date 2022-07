STURGIS — By the end of the week, the city of Sturgis hopes to have proposals on how to develop a 77-acre tract of land it recently purchased in Vanocker Canyon. Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the city council Tuesday that the city has selected two developers to complete final proposals for the development and that they hope to get them by Friday, July 8. He said both developers would include in their plans a portion of property set aside to construct an aquatic adventure park.

STURGIS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO