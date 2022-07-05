ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Story’s homer starts Red Sox in 4-0 win over Rays

By By The Associated Press
mypanhandle.com
 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP)Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Boston Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday. Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won...

www.mypanhandle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Rays

Rays' Hot Bats Go Silent in 2-Hit Shutout to Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. — So much for getting hot and staying hot. Fresh off a three-game stretch where they scored 24 runs and had 41 hits in Toronto, the Rays could manage only two harmless singles on Monday, falling 4-0 to the Boston Red Sox. It was the eighth straight loss for the Rays in road series openers.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 13 minor league review

Over the last week, Yankees affiliates won three and tied one of their series. After struggling for most of the season, Triple-A Scranton has taken off in the past month behind the play of some of the most notable prospects on the roster. Across the system, the pitching continues to be a strength as several pitchers recently turned in their best performances of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 9...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Boston

Chris Sale tosses 3.2 innings in rehab start with WooSox

WORCESTER -- Chris Sale flashed both his brilliant strikeout ability and some rust in what may be his final rehab start before rejoining the Red Sox.Sale suited up for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday at Polar Park and tossed 3.2 innings against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, which is the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate. In total, he allowed three hits and one earned run while walking five and striking out five. He tossed 72 pitches in total, and 42 were strikes.Sale's fastball was in the 93-96 mph range and topped out at 97.His final pitch was a bases-loaded walk.Wednesday was the 33-year-old's fourth rehab start since he suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage before spring training. Sale was slated to return from the injury in June, but a non-baseball medical issue pushed back his return.Since being acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the White Sox ahead of the 2017 season, Sale is 40-24 with a 3.09 ERA in 93 starts.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier batting fifth on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kiermaier will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Brett Phillips returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for 10.0 FanDuel points...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Orioles look to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-44, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy