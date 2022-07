Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York is proud to announce that our medical director, Roy G. Geronemus, MD, has been ranked #7 in the 2022 Newsweek national ranking of the cosmetic dermatologists in the US. This prestigious award is selected by fellow dermatologists and other skin care professionals, making this a true honor for those named on the list.

