Congregation Sons of Jacob looking for friends, family

We are so fortunate in Rhode Island. There is so much to do within the Jewish community this summer whether it’s learning, fun, play, health or just getting outside. The Jewish Alliance has a complete list of synagogues and organizations in Rhode Island and most have a calendar list of events during the summer months. In the Jewish Rhode Island online calendar, several events are listed for Project Shoresh, Temple Beth-El in Providence, Temple Shalom in Middletown, Temple Sinai in Cranston and Temple Habonim in Barrington. Temple Emanu-El in Providence offers hikes and bike rides and Shabbat in the park.
