Congregation Sons of Jacob looking for friends, family

Chart a course for all the seafood you can swallow, plus spicy shrimp rangoons and lick-your-plate desserts. Newport might be famous for its Gilded Age mansions, pristine beaches, and bustling Thames Street, but there are definitely other reasons to give in to the tidal lure of this Ocean State spot. Namely: Cali-Mex cuisine, luxe French fare, and raw-bar hopping while you soak up the sunset over the sea. Savor all these and more as you flow down this list of eight spots that make waves in this seaside city.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO