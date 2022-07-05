ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Lands Verbal Commitment from LB Phil Picciotti

By John E. Hoover
Sooners add another true linebacker prospect to the 2023 recruiting class as Brent Venables' first defensive class begins to fill out.

On the Fourth of July, Oklahoma landed a Philadelphia firecracker.

Phil Picciotti , a 3-star linebacker from the Philly suburb of Perkasie, PA, announced Monday via social media that he’ll play college football for the Sooners.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Picciotti picked OU over offers from Auburn, Michigan and Nebraska. He’ll play his senior year at Pennridge High School this fall.

He took his official visit to OU on June 3, then visited Nebraska on June 10, Michigan on June 14 and Auburn on June 24. He also held offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Per 247 Sports’ composite, Picciotti is the 40th-ranked linebacker in the nation and the No. 8-ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania. Picciotti is a 4-star prospect and ranks as the No. 11 linebacker in the nation and No. 6 overall in Pennsylvania, per Rivals.

According to MaxPreps, Picciotti made 144 tackles in 12 games last season after compiling 96 in his first two years on varsity. He also has eight quarterback sacks in his high school career. In 2021, he also saw his offensive output grow, as he rushed for 250 yards on 42 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Picciotti is the Sooners’ 10th verbal commitment in the 2023 class and the second linebacker, joining Kaleb Spencer of Chester, VA. Two other commits — Samuel Omosigho and Kade McIntyre — could play outside linebacker or edge rusher or somewhere else. In all, six of the 10 are slotted for offense.

The early signing period begins Dec. 14.

Oklahoma Makes Top 3 for Elite 2023 LB Troy Bowles

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are starting to heat up on the recruiting trail. After receiving a commitment from Phil Picciotti on Monday, Oklahoma received more good news Wednesday. Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles listed OU in his final three schools along with Ohio State and Georgia. The Jesuit High...
Two Oklahoma Players Receive Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Big 12 Media Days are one week away. That means the time has come for preseason accolades to be handed out, with two Oklahoma players earning some hardware on Wednesday. The Sooners, who are used to having a bevy of players selected to the preseason all-conference team, only had one in the 2022 edition in star punter Michael Turk.
Oklahoma Position Preview: Running Back

In his last three seasons as an offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby's methodology has been to divide the football. That could be the play again in 2022 as Lebby takes over the Oklahoma offense. Eric Gray appears to be a player tailor-made for Lebby's up-tempo offense — line up in...
Oklahoma football: Sooner Schooner has been bringing it for 58 seasons

There are few college mascots as unique and widely recognized on a national basis as the Sooner Schooner, a longtime traditional part of Oklahoma football games. While the Sooner Schooner is the only OU mascot most of us have ever known, it did not become the official mascot of the University of Oklahoma until 1980, in Barry Switzer's eighth season as head football coach (that was also the first season that legendary Billy Tubbs coached the OU men's basketball team).
Oklahoma, Big 12 Announces Media Days Attendees

Player attendees for the 2022 Big 12 Media Days were announced on Wednesday morning, as the Sooners will send four players to Arlington. Brent Venables split up the group evenly, opting to take two offensive players and two defensive players. Leading the group of Sooners is new quarterback Dillon Gabriel...
Perkasie native Phil Picciotti commits to Oklahoma University

While many across the country were setting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July Monday night, Phil Picciotti set off fireworks of his own. The Perkasie native announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his football and academic careers at Oklahoma University. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker selected the...
'Captive' insurance growing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – As one of the fastest-growing domiciles in the country for "captives," the Oklahoma Insurance Department is attracting more such companies to do business here, state Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. A captive insurance company "provides great flexibility to business owners who want to take...
Headlines: Recreational marijuana petition, tribal sovereignty & July heat

Recreational marijuana signatures submitted. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma tribes call for governor to come to the table after Supreme Court ruling. (KOSU) Stitt plans to pick new District Attorney after David Hammer's death. (NewsOK) State regents meet to discuss college tuitions. (KOSU) Tulsa Community College works ton increase cyber skills....
Former Cashion Football Player Dies After Grand Lake Cliff Dive

A former Cashion High School football player died after cliff jumping at Grand Lake this weekend. The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said they recovered a body Saturday night around 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water, but did not identify the body. The Cashion football coach confirmed the man was 20-year-old Brexten Green.
