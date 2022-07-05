ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Plane crashes into Akron parking lot

By Peggy Gallek, Laura Morrison, Ed Gallek
 2 days ago

**This story has been updated to reflect the exact location of the plane crash.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A small plane reportedly crashed into a parking lot in Akron Monday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells the I-Team.

50 people arrested during overnight Akron protests

Two people suffered serious injuries, Sgt. Ray Santiago told the I-Team.

According to the Akron School District, the plane crashed into the parking lot of Ellet Community Center in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Drive. Police originally said the crash happened in the lot of the Hyre Community Learning Center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCC1n_0gUkaH9M00
    WJW photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWXaZ_0gUkaH9M00

The pilot and a passenger were reportedly taken to the hospital.

