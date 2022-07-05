Plane crashes into Akron parking lot
**This story has been updated to reflect the exact location of the plane crash.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A small plane reportedly crashed into a parking lot in Akron Monday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells the I-Team.50 people arrested during overnight Akron protests
Two people suffered serious injuries, Sgt. Ray Santiago told the I-Team.
According to the Akron School District, the plane crashed into the parking lot of Ellet Community Center in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Drive. Police originally said the crash happened in the lot of the Hyre Community Learning Center.
The pilot and a passenger were reportedly taken to the hospital.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 3