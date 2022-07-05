Sex offender enters plea in wife's murder at their Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to a total of 295 months in prison for drug trafficking crimes, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita on one count each for conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug involved premises; two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

