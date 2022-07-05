ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sex offender enters plea in wife's murder at their Kan. home

 2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A registered sex offender entered a guilty plea to murder and sex crimes in connection with his wife's death in 2020. Just before his trial was to begin, Craig Johnston, 44, pleaded guilty last week to...

Kan. man sentenced for cocaine, heroin conspiracy

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to a total of 295 months in prison for drug trafficking crimes, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita on one count each for conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug involved premises; two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WICHITA, KS
Police promote Kansas officer in fatal swatting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations. He added that the killing didn’t disqualify Rapp for promotion since he wasn’t disciplined.
WICHITA, KS
Crime & Safety
Police: Kansas family injured after hit by car in Kentucky

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Louisville, Kentucky Metro police are investigating after a family from Reno County was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. Nickerson High basketball player Ava Jones, her parents Amy and Trey and another juvenile were struck. Ava is in serious but stable condition, the parents are in critical condition and the other family member was treated for minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Marion County included in excessive heat warning

The National Weather Service in Wichita has included Marion County in an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Thursday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 are expected. Stay well hydrated to reduce the risk of heat related illnesses. Avoid working outside during between 1-7 p.m. if...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Former Shockers sign on for NBA Summer League

WICHITA - A trio of Wichita State men’s basketball alumni are set to take part in the 2022 NBA Summer League, July 7-17 in Las Vegas. Tyson Etienne (2019-22) will make his professional debut with the Atlanta Hawks, while Jaime Echenique (2018-20) and Markis McDuffie (2015-19) showcase their skills with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, respectively.
LAS VEGAS, NV
