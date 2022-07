BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho — Birds of Prey Northwest is an organization that works to provide medical treatment to injured and orphaned raptors to return them to the wild. For nearly 30 years, the non-profit organization has followed through on its mission to educate the public about birds of prey through on-site and virtual presentations. Founded by raptor biologist and Executive Director Janie Veltkamp in St. Maries, Idaho, Birds of Prey Northwest comprises various board members, core staff and volunteers of all ages.

SAINT MARIES, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO