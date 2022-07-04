ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Powell. County through 615 PM MDT... At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Garrison, or near Deer Lodge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of...

www.kulr8.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. “The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Roadway reopened after fuel spill in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a fluid spill at 3600 Union Pacific just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Approximately 175 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the punctured tank of a semitruck onto the roadway and into nearby storm drains. The roadway section between Radio...
MISSOULA, MT
#Wind Gust#Special Weather Statement#Deer#Mt Wfo Missoula Warnings#Advisories#Mdt Mon Jul 4 2022#Doppler#Max#Mph
NBCMontana

Fireworks suspected cause of Hamilton structure fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton fire officials believe fireworks are to blame after a fire engulfed part of a laundromat late Saturday. It happened on the 400 block of North Second Street. The fire started in a shrub but quickly spread up a sign and then to the structure. Crews...
HAMILTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Sudden Closure of Missoula Business, Company Files for Bankruptcy

Another week and another batch of news about Missoula businesses. First, we had the announcement that Bob's Sew & Vac would be closing their doors after 43 years. And on the flip side of things we learned about a new restaurant that will be taking over the old Caffe Dolce location on Brooks Street. As we geared up to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, details started to emerge about the sudden closure of another Missoula business.
montanarightnow.com

Montanans gather to rally for human rights

MISSOULA, Mont. - Over 100 people gathered at the Missoula County Court House to rally for what they believe are basic human rights. The rally divided into two groups with one half staying at the court house, and the other marching through town on Orange Street and S Higgins. Participants...
MISSOULA, MT
alternativemissoula.com

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT

