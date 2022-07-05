ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Suspect in custody after hostage situation in Southeast Portland

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily told KGW the suspect was holding...

www.kgw.com

KXL

Police Identify Man Shot & Killed At 162nd Avenue Max Station

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early on the morning of July 1st at the MAX station at Southeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux was taken to the hospital where he died. Thibodeaux was shot by another man on the westbound platform just...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Security Company Describes ‘Ambush’ Shooting on Guard in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A private security guard is shaken up but not hurt after his car was shot at this past weekend, and the suspect is still on the loose. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a private security guard employed by Eclipse Security had his car shot at multiple times.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Hostage Situation in SE Portland Resolved Without Injuries

For hours, a crisis team negotiated a hostage situation in Southeast Portland. A relative and police say a man held his elderly mom at gunpoint. The relative says the man’s her uncle, the elderly woman is her grandmother. Just after noon Monday Portland Police responded to a call near...
PORTLAND, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Portland police arrest one during Monday night vandalism downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau said it is still working to identify people suspected of vandalizing businesses downtown during a demonstration that unfolded Monday night. One person was taken into custody at the time. According to the agency's narrative of events, a group of mostly black-clad demonstrators...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deputies seek help locating missing person last seen one year ago in Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KXL

Suspects Wanted For Portland Arsons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for setting fires at a grocery store and apartment building in the city. A man was seen on two occasions setting a fire at the Safeway on Southeast Powell at 39th Avenue/Cesar Chavez Blvd. in October of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man re-arrested in alleged anti-Asian attack against California father and his 5-year-old daughter

Police re-arrested the Portland man who allegedly attacked a California father and his 5-year-old daughter last weekend after he failed to show up in court Wednesday morning. Portland police officers arrested Dylan J. Kesterson at Southwest 4th Avenue and Jefferson Street a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Portland police said in a news release. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of attacking a tourist family pleads not guilty to bias crime

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of attacking a family visiting Portland over the weekend, pleaded not guilty to a list of charges, including two counts of bias crime Tuesday. Portland police arrested 34-year-old Dylan Kesterson on Saturday after he allegedly attacked a family who is of Japanese descent....
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro Burglaries Suspect Arrested Early Morning

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, made an arrest early Thursday morning on a person they say broke into two people’s houses and had warrants out for his arrest in Oregon and Washington. Homeowners contacted 911 just before three am to report that a bag of cans was taken from their porch. In the meantime, detectives received a call about just a separate burglary at a residence near Rosebay Park in the same neighborhood. A containment area was subsequently established and K-9 units from the Tigard Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were brought in, according to authorities.
HILLSBORO, OR
opb.org

Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
PORTLAND, OR

