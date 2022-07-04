ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Mandan’s annual Independence Day parade held

KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Are You Tiny?’: Bismarck woman’s...

www.kfyrtv.com

KX News

PHOTOS: Mandan’s 4th of July Parade – floats, features and fun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day has once again come to the states, and with it, plenty of festivals and fireworks. It’s also a time to show just how proud one is to be an American and to celebrate being together with friends, food and family. And nowhere is this clear in North Dakota than in the time-honored tradition of the Mandan Independence Day Parade.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck – FULL Boat Of Trash Collected From 4th Of July Slobs

The 4th of July weekend is a tradition shared by everyone across the United States. A perfect opportunity for all of us to relax and enjoy our families, fun, and fireworks. The real meaning of this holiday of course is Independence, to never forget our freedom, and with that said there are unfortunately so many people who feel even FREER to leave their trash wherever they feel fit. Here in Bismarck, Carley Ramsdell and her friends experienced that firsthand. A beautiful day out on the Missouri River was spoiled by those who displayed their stupidity and selfishness.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Old Red Ten: A scenic way to travel in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Traveling from Dickinson to Mandan, or anywhere in between? One option is taking the scenic route with Old Red Ten Scenic Byway. Old Red Ten Trail is the oldest road in North Dakota; it used to run all the way from Seattle to New York City.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michelle Duppong lived a simple, yet extraordinary life. A life that has led the Diocese of Bismarck to open an investigation into canonization. Michelle grew up on a farm near Haymarsh, N.D. She was called to work with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) and was placed at the University of Mary to work as a missionary.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

July is National Parks and Recreation month

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and park departments across the state are gearing up for some fun. In Minot, all month long is a district wide scavenger hunt. They also have plans for build-a-bubble at Oak Park, and on July 18, a cardboard canoe race including prizes for most dramatic sinking.
MINOT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan Parks & Recreation Offers Reward – Raging Rivers Break-In

A long three-day 4th of July weekend filled with fireworks and thievery. Here is hoping your weekend was full of family, fun, relaxation, and taking in the tradition of celebrating our Independence Day with fireworks exploding into the skies of Bismarck/Mandan. For some people, though it was a chance to put on some cheap disguises, cover their faces as best they could, and break into a local business like a bunch of pack rats. My question though is this, do crooks know that there are in most places security cameras everywhere?
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Country Fest is this weekend, and visitors were already backed up onto the interstate waiting to enter the festival grounds on Wednesday. North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking motorists to use caution around the New Salem exit, 127. North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers were in the area to help with traffic control Wednesday afternoon.
NEW SALEM, ND
US 103.3

Mandan Now Has A ‘Rolled Ice Cream & Boba Café’

If you're like me, this is one of those things you've been meaning to try, but haven't gotten around to it. And hey, you can never have too much ice cream -- especially in the summer. Rice Bowl Adds Café. The Rice Bowl Restaurant in Mandan has made quite a...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Storm drain overflow causes flooding in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the recent heavy rainstorms, storm drains are more prone to flooding. There are certain precautions the community can take to be proactive about storm drains overflow, according to Mandan Public Works. Over the last week, Bismarck has gotten more rain than usual. “From back-to-back rain...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Sober Ride offers Lyft discount codes for ND Country Fest

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - With Wednesday being the start of North Dakota Country Fest, it also is the start of ND Sober Rides. The program is geared toward getting impaired drivers off the roads. The ND Sober Ride program will offer $10 off Lyft rides vouchers from July 6-9,...
NEW SALEM, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan Parks & Rec offers reward for identifying break-in suspects

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan needs help identifying the people who broke into the facility on Saturday, July 2. The break-in happened between three and four in the morning. If anyone in the area has information regarding these perpetrators or has experienced a similar break-in,...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A six-year-old is dead after an accident on Longspur Trail SE during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations Monday. Mandan police say the child was riding on a trailer en route to the staging areas for the parade when she fell off and was run over. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
MANDAN, ND
kvrr.com

6-Year-Old Killed While Lining Up for 4th Parade in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KVRR) — Tragedy at a parade in Mandan, North Dakota. A 6-year-old girl from California is dead after falling off of a trailer in the parade and getting run over by the tires. It happened around nine Monday morning on Longspur Trail Southeast as parade entries were...
MANDAN, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Army eases tattoo restrictions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Army is making some changes to one of its long-standing policies. Just like almost every industry, the military is having some difficulty attracting talent. And now, the Army has eased their tattoo restrictions, making it easier for people with certain tattoos to join the branch.
BISMARCK, ND

